Independence Day Celebrations: ICG to Hoist National Flag at 100 Islands Across Country

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will hoist the national flag at 100 inhabited and uninhabited islands across the country on August 15 to celebrate Independence Day. “To commemorate the 75th anniversary celebrations of our Independence, the ICG will be hoisting the national flag at 100 inhabited and uninhabited islands pan India on August 15 as an initiative towards ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’," it said on Twitter.

The government has decided to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence as Amrit Mahotsav..

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here