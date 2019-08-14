Independence Day: Delhi Metro Services to Run Normally Tomorrow; Restricted Movement on Violent Line Stations
All metro stations will remain open on Independence Day but parking at the stations will be closed from 6 am on August 14 till 2 pm on August 15.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Metro train services will continue to run normally on August 15, with restrictions on entry and exit at some of the stations on the Violet Line, officials said Tuesday.
All metro stations will remain open on Independence Day but parking at the stations will be closed from 6 am on August 14 till 2 pm on August 15, they said.
The entry and exit at four stations of the Violet Line - Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO - will be permitted from select gates during the I-Day ceremony.
Some gates will remain closed at these stations owing to security considerations during this period, the DMRC said.
To facilitate people at Lal Quila station on Independence day, additional ticket counters will be opened both at the Lal Quila and Jama Masjid Metro stations along with deployment of additional staff for guiding the rush after the ceremony, it said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hard Kaur's Twitter Account Suspended After Rapper Posts Video Supporting Khalistan Movement
- John Abraham's Batla House to Release on Independence Day After Incorporating Minor Tweaks
- Watch an IAF Mi17 Helicopter Land on Narrow Stretch of Road to Save 125 Lives in Gujarat
- Rohit, Dhawan and Shreyas Relax at Sea Ahead of Third ODI
- Narendra Modi Just Made a Bunch of Indians Google 'Sweet Neem' After 'Man Vs Wild' Episode