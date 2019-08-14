Independence Day: Delhi Metro Services to Run Normally Tomorrow; Restricted Movement on Violent Line Stations

New Delhi: Metro train services will continue to run normally on August 15, with restrictions on entry and exit at some of the stations on the Violet Line, officials said Tuesday.

All metro stations will remain open on Independence Day but parking at the stations will be closed from 6 am on August 14 till 2 pm on August 15, they said.

The entry and exit at four stations of the Violet Line - Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO - will be permitted from select gates during the I-Day ceremony.

Some gates will remain closed at these stations owing to security considerations during this period, the DMRC said.

To facilitate people at Lal Quila station on Independence day, additional ticket counters will be opened both at the Lal Quila and Jama Masjid Metro stations along with deployment of additional staff for guiding the rush after the ceremony, it said.

