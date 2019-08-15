Your Identity Not Tampered With, Says J&K Guv as He Unfurls Tricolour in 1st I-Day After Art 370 Abrogation

Srinagar: Governor Satya Pal Malik unfurled the national flag at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar in the first Independence Day celebration in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of its special status.

After hoisting the Tricolour, Malik inspected the parade of para-military forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Assuring the people of Jammu and Kashmir that their identity "hasn't been tampered with", Malik said, "The constitution of India allows different regional identities to flourish."

The changes that the Central Government has brought are not only historic, but also open a new door for the development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, he added.

Restrictions were put in place here in the wake of the abrogation of the special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Principal Secretary in the J-K administration Rohit Kansal had said restrictions were eased out in various parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar city, where peace prevailed on Wednesday.

He, however, said reasonable restrictions are put in place to maintain the law and order situation in the Valley.

The situation in Kashmir continued to be calm since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 as no major incidents were reported and due to this, the government has given further relaxation in prohibitory orders in many areas, the officer had said.

