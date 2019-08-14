Independence Day: How to Purchase Tickets for Parade and PM Modi's Address at Red Fort

India will be ushering into the 73rd year of freedom and will celebrate Independence Day on August 15, 2019. It was on August 15, 1947, when India gained freedom from the British Rule and decided to be an independent democracy. As India steps into its 73rd Independence Day on August 15, the preparations for the celebration are in full swing. Just like every other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at Red Fort, followed by his speech and a march past by soldiers and armed forces.

While the President of India Ram Nath Kovind will address the country at 7 pm on August 14, 2019, the PM will host the national flag at the Red Fort on August 15. This will be followed by singing the national anthem and a 21-cannon salute to pay respect to freedom fighters.

If you want to be the part of the Independence Day 2019 celebrations on August 15 at Red Fort, here’s how you can purchase the tickets. The Independence Day 2019 tickets can be bought from:

— India Tourism Development Corporation (IDTC) Travel Counters At Ashok & Janpath Hotels (Working Days Only).

— Delhi Tourism Development Corporation (DTDC) Counters at Coffee Home, Baba Kharag Singh Marg and Food & Craft Bazar, Dilli Haat, Opposite INA Market And Shri Gandhi Aashram, Chandni Chowk (On working days only).

— Departmental Sale Counters at North Block roundabout, South Block roundabout, Pragati Maidan (Gate No. 1, Bhairon Road), Jantar Mantar (Main Gate), Shastri Bhawan (near Gate No. 1), India Gate (near Jamnagar House), Red Fort (near police picket). (10 a.m. until 5.30 p.m. daily).

— Parliament House Reception Office (11 am to 4 pm, with Saturday/Sunday/Holiday closed).

— Government of India Tourist Office, 88 Janpath. (Closed Sunday).

