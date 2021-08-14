Independence Day: Kolkata's Victoria Memorial to Be Draped in 7,500 Sq Ft Tricolour

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will dedicate an India flag measuring 7500 square feet on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, paying tribute to the freedom fighters of India on August 15. The event will be held at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial Hall and co-hosted by Indiatourism Kolkata and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling.

Seven hundred and fifty saplings will be planted on the premises of the memorial, symbolising the 75th year of Indian Independence. Dhankhar will receive the guard of honour by the CISF and hoist the national flag and it will be followed by the national anthem.

The flag, which will be dedicated to the nation by Dhankhar, began its journey on April 25, 2021 when it was unfurled by officials of the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute at Mt. Rhenock in the Sikkim at an altitude of 16,500 feet.

It then travelled to Darjeeling, where it was unfurled once again at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute on International Day of Yoga. Now, the massive tricolour has travelled to Kolkata

Jayanta Sengupta, curator and secretary of Victoria Memorial Hall said, “The Victoria Memorial Hall is privileged to collaborate with Indiatourism Kolkata and HMI, Darjeeling, in having this unique celebration of India@75, with the icon of the city and one of the grandest buildings of imperial India being draped in a 7500 sq ft national flag, in the honourable governor’s presence. The irony of history cannot be missed by anybody in this symbolic and spectacular event.”

