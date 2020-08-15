Independence Day: Major Shweta Pandey to Assist PM Modi in Unfurling Tricolour at Red Fort

Major Shweta Pandey on Saturday will assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in unfurling the national flag at the historic Red Fort in Delhi ahead of his address to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.

Pandey became the first woman officer to have led the tri-service parade by holding the Indian flag on the Victory Day celebrations held in Moscow.

Unfurling of the flag will synchronise with a 21-gun salute by gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial), after which Modi will address the nation.

After Modi's speech, the National Cadet Corps cadets will sing the national anthem. A total of 500 NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools will be taking part, it added.