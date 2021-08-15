Independence Day: PM Modi Greets Nation on 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on India’s 75th Independence Day and said that that “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” will “infuse new energy and consciousness” in the people of the country.

“Greetings to you all on Independence Day. Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of the Amrit Festival of Independence infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen,” his tweet read.

Greetings to you all on Independence Day. आप सभी को 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव का यह वर्ष देशवासियों में नई ऊर्जा और नवचेतना का संचार करे। जय हिंद! #IndiaIndependenceDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021

PM Modi, while addressing the nation on India’s 75th Independence Day, on Sunday said, “We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence.”

Modi, who hoisted the tricolour at the historic Red Fort before his speech, stressed that the day should not be merely a ceremony. People can take pride that the world’s largest Covid vaccination programme in going on in the country, he said.

He lauded doctors, nurses as well those involved in vaccine manufacturing and others involved in fighting COVID-19. Pain was one of greatest tragedies of last century, the prime minister said while asserting that August 14 will be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. He also lauded India’s Olympic contingent, which was present at the Red Fort, and said their performance encouraged the youth of the country.

