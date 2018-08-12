English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Independence Day Traffic Advisory in Delhi from August 13 to August 15
Traffic restrictions will be in place for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort and on its full dress rehearsal on Monday
Representational image (Photo courtesy: Reuters)
New Delhi: Traffic restrictions will be in place for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort and on its full dress rehearsal on Monday while the DMRC has said parking facilities will not be available at its stations.
Half-a-dozen roads will remain closed while traffic will be diverted on some roads on these days, police said.
Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on August 14 till 2 pm on August 15 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day.
Six roads - Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg and Esplanade Road - and its Link Road will be closed for general public from 5 am to 9 am on both the days, the police said.
Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal parade need to avoid Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge and take alternative route.
North-South traffic will follow alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Connaught Place-Minto Road, Ring Road-ISBT and Nizamuddin bridge.
In the East-West corridor, the vehicular traffic will follow alternative routes of DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, Vikas Marg- DDU Marg, and Boulevard Road-Barfkhana.
Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge will be prohibited from 12 midnight of August 14 to 11 am on August 15.
Inter-state buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 4 am to 11 am, the police said.
Local city buses, including of DTC, will not move on Ring Road from 4am to 11 am on August 15, between Hanuman Setu and Bhairon Road T-point and take alternative routes available.
Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted.
Alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus stations and hospitals near the venue of Independence Day function, the police said.
