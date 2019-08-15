Independence Day Went off Peacefully in Kashmir, Says Principal Secretary Kansal

Srinagar: Independence Day celebrations in Kashmir went off peacefully and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Principal Secretary in the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Rohit Kansal, said the first night flight will also take off from Srinagar at 7:50 pm on Thursday with 150 passengers.

"The Independence Day celebrations went off peacefully and no untoward incident was reported from the Kashmir Valley," he told reporters here.

Srinagar is already an international airport with night flying capabilities and it is a happy coincidence that night flight operations are beginning on Thursday to and from Srinagar, Kansal said.

Officials said so far, there has been no report of any major violence from any part of the Valley, which has seen unprecedented restrictions on movement of people and communications after the abrogation of the special status given to the state under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

The 73rd Independence Day was celebrated in Budgam, Pulwama, Awantipora, Tral, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Baramulla, Shopian, Anantnag and Bandipora in Kashmir, according to a press release issued by the administration.

The main function in the Valley was held at Srinagar where Governor Satya Malik hoisted the national flag at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium and it was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The advisors of the Governor were among other officials who were present at the event.

In Budgam, the main event was held at a local sports stadium where Deputy Commissioner Tariq Hussain Ganai unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented security forces.

Pulwama Deputy Commissioner Syed Abid Rashid Shah unfurled the tricolour at an event in the district.

Functions at Tral and Awantipora where led by additional deputy commissioners.

People from different sections of society, including senior government functionaries, members of police and security forces, took part in the Independence Day functions, the release said.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Hashmat Ali Khan unfurled the national flag at the stadium of the College of Physical Education, Gadoora.

Independence Day was celebrated in Kulgam at the district police Lines and Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ajaz Bhat presided over the event.

Like other parts of the state, the Day was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Anantnag, the release said.

The main function in Anantnag was held at the GDC Boys Khannabal, where Deputy Commissioner Khalid Jahangir unfurled the tricolour and took salute at a parade.

In Shopian, several events were held to mark the day and Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Yaseen Choudhary hoisted the tricolour at the main event at the police lines.

Functions were also held at Baramulla district.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.