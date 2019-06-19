Take the pledge to vote

Independence of Judiciary Not One-time Pill But State of Affairs That Must Remain Constant, Says CJI Gogoi

Gogoi, who was addressing the 14th SCO conference of chief justices in Russia’s Sochi, said there was a need to develop and nurture leadership in the judiciary.

June 19, 2019, 8:10 AM IST
The independence of the judiciary is not a one-time pill but “state of affairs” that has to remain constant, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has said.

Gogoi, who was addressing the 14th SCO conference of chief justices in Russia’s Sochi, said there was a need to develop and nurture leadership in the judiciary. “Every nation should aspire for an independent judicial system and independence is the very soul of a functioning judiciary,” he said.

Talking about India at the event, which was attended by several other Supreme Court judges from India, Gogoi said the executive and judiciary enjoyed a healthy relationship of mutual respect.

However, he said the rise of populism presented a challenge to independence of courts and asked the judiciary to stand up to such forces and protect constitutional ethos.

On Monday, CJI Gogoi met Russian chief justice Vyacheslav Lebedev during which he said he would look forward to learn from other SCO member states on fast disposal of cases. He added that the Indian judicial system could absorb practices such as mediation, out of court settlement to resolve pendency of cases, which Indian courts have highest among the world, DNA reported.

