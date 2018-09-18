English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Independent India's First Woman IAS Officer Anna Malhotra Passes Away
She is known for her contribution in setting up the country's modern port Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) near Mumbai.
Malhotra joined the civil services in 1951 and opted for the Madras cadre. (Source: Internet)
Loading...
Mumbai India's first woman IAS officer post-Independence, Anna Rajam Malhotra, died at her residence in suburban Andheri here on Monday, her family sources said. She was 91.
The last rites were performed in the city, they said. She was born as Anna Rajam George in Kerala's Ernakulum district in July 1927. She shifted to Chennai after her schooling in Kozhikode to pursue higher education at the University of Madras.
Malhotra joined the civil services in 1951 and opted for the Madras cadre. She then served in the Madras state under Chief Minister C Rajagopalachari.
She married R N Malhotra, who served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 1985 to 1990.
She is also known for her contribution in setting up the country's modern port Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) near Mumbai. She was the chairperson of the JNPT during the execution. Malhotra was given the task of JNPT as a part of her deputation in the Central government.
In 1989, she was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award.
Malhotra had worked under seven chief ministers of Tamil Nadu. She had worked closely with Rajiv Gandhi when he was in charge of the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi. She had served in the personnel section of the Union Home Ministry during her central services, her family sources said.
Post retirement, Malhotra was serving as a director of Hotel Leela Venture Ltd, they added.
The last rites were performed in the city, they said. She was born as Anna Rajam George in Kerala's Ernakulum district in July 1927. She shifted to Chennai after her schooling in Kozhikode to pursue higher education at the University of Madras.
Malhotra joined the civil services in 1951 and opted for the Madras cadre. She then served in the Madras state under Chief Minister C Rajagopalachari.
She married R N Malhotra, who served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 1985 to 1990.
She is also known for her contribution in setting up the country's modern port Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) near Mumbai. She was the chairperson of the JNPT during the execution. Malhotra was given the task of JNPT as a part of her deputation in the Central government.
In 1989, she was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award.
Malhotra had worked under seven chief ministers of Tamil Nadu. She had worked closely with Rajiv Gandhi when he was in charge of the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi. She had served in the personnel section of the Union Home Ministry during her central services, her family sources said.
Post retirement, Malhotra was serving as a director of Hotel Leela Venture Ltd, they added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Govinda Opens Up on Why He Might Not Reunite With David Dhawan, Says He is 'Hurt'
- WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Plays 'Hum Honge Kamyab' on Mickey Mouse's Accordion in Germany
- 'This Is Beyond Science' Mumbai Police Again Slams Uday Chopra's 'Legalize Marijuana' Tweet
- Ranveer Singh’s Bromance with Sonu Sood and Rohit Shetty is Winning the Internet
- Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan's First Look as Fierce Khudabaksh Unveiled; Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...