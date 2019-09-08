Take the pledge to vote

Independent MLA Booked for Berating Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner in Viral Video

In the video, legislator Simranjit Singh Bains is seen shouting at Dy Commissioner Vipul Ujwal even as the officer tries to clear some confusion over the identity of a blast victim's body.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
Independent MLA Booked for Berating Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner in Viral Video
Batala: An independent MLA was on Sunday booked by Punjab police for allegedly berating Gurdaspur deputy commissioner publicly at the civil hospital here on the issue of identity of a victim's body, with the video of the incident having gone viral.

In the video, legislator Simranjit Singh Bains is seen shouting at Dy Commissioner Vipul Ujwal even as the officer tries to clear some confusion over the identity of a blast victim's body.

A day after the blast in a firecracker unit here that killed 23 persons, Lok Insaaf Party chief and MLA Bains had allegedly berated Ujwal publicly at the civil hospital here.

Police have booked Ludhiana MLA and his unidentified twenty-odd associates on charges of voluntarily obstructing and assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant (Ss 186 and 353) from discharging his duty, committing trespass (S 451) and making criminal intimidation (S 506) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior Superintendent of Police Opinderjit Singh said the FIR has been registered on the complaint of Batala Sub divisional Magistrate Balraj Singh who was also present at the time of incident.

"Eh tere baap da office nahi hai. Eh public da office hai. Te tu public nu hi keh rehan ki bahar jao. (It's not your father's office, it's a public office and you are asking the public to get out)," Bains is heard yelling at Ujwal, even as the officer is seen trying to calm the infuriated MLA in the video.

"Mera naal gal kar la pehla" (Talk to me first)," Bains is seen telling the officer earlier in the 45-second video in presence of SSP Singh, Civil Surgeon Kishan Chand and DySP Balkrishna Singla.

With the furious MLA refusing to see reasons, a humiliated deputy commissioner is heard merely quipping "I'm not going to talk to you" and seen leaving the place.

Reacting to the registration of case against him and his companions, Bains accused Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of being behind the legal action against him.

