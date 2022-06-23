13,313 New Daily Cases, Surge in 5 States: Worried Centre's Covid Review Meet Today

India registered 13,313 new cases of Covid-19, after which the tally of active cases rose to 83,990, while the total caseload stood at 4,33,44,958. the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday said.

The active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, 38 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 5,24,941.

An increase of 2,303 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.81 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,36,027, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 196.62 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. .

Mansukh Mandaviya calls review meet amid rising cases

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called a review meeting with the core team of experts on Thursday, said sources.

Earlier, on June 13, Mandaviya chaired a meeting through video conferencing with Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories (UTs) to review the progress of the vaccination exercise HarGharDastak 2.0 campaign.

“Covid is not over yet. There are reports of rising cases of Covid in some states. It is important at this time to be alert and not forget COVID Appropriate behaviour (CAB) such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent the spread of the infection,” he had stressed.

Centre concerned over uptick in 5 states

Meanwhile, even as Maharashtra and Kerala have 60 per cent of total active cases of Covid in the country, the Centre is reportedly concerned over rapidly increasing cases in states like Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The “growth factor” in daily Covid-19 cases over last fortnight — between June 6-20 — indicating the rising trajectory of cases – is estimated to be above six in Tamil Nadu and over four in both Delhi and UP, reported TOI.

Meanwhile, daily Covid-19 cases in even Telangana and Haryana have had a growth factor of more than three over the last fortnight. However, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka have growth factor below three despite the large share in active cases, as per the data of an official assessment mentioned in the report.

The assessment shows active caseload has more than doubled in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over last one week. Overall, 10 states have more than 1000 active cases of Covid-19, whereas four states have active cases in the range of 500-1000, data till Monday showed.

