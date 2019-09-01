Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

India, 9 Southeast Asian Countries Collaborate with WHO to Fight Emerging Diseases

Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Maldives, Indonesia, DPR Korea, Myanmar and Nepal are the nine nations that have collaborated with India in the mission.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 1, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India, 9 Southeast Asian Countries Collaborate with WHO to Fight Emerging Diseases
A worker sprays insecticide for mosquitos at at a park. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: India and nine south-east Asian countries have decided to come together under the World Health Organisation - South East Asian Regional Organisation (WHO-SEARO) to defeat the threat of emerging diseases across the world.

“The research platform will be provided with technical support by WHO which will also act as coordinator,” Dr RR Gangakhedkar, director, epidemic diseases, at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), told Hindustan Times.

Due to increased mobility and migrations, epidemic disease patterns were becoming more or less similar in countries which shared borders, he added.

Citing the example of the Zika virus infection which was successfully prevented from spreading, he said that India has taken the lead in this initiative to understand these issues better.

Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Maldives, Indonesia, DPR Korea, Myanmar and Nepal are the nine nations that have collaborated with India in the mission.

“Given India’s success in curbing international outbreaks such as Zika and the Nipah virus infections, Asian countries have decided to come together and selected India to lead the initiative. India (ICMR) will be the secretariat right now; later other countries too will get the chance,” HT quoted the senior ICMR.

In association with the WHO, ‘RESEARCH - Regional Enabler for South-East Asia Research Collaboration for Health’ was launched on August 29 and will run in the nine other countries of the region.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram