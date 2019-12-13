Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'India a Safe Haven for Persecuted Minorities': Maldives Speaker Calls Citizenship Issue an 'Internal Matter'

Maldives Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed said he completely trusts the Indian democracy as the country is one of the safe havens for persecuted minority communities.

PTI

Updated:December 13, 2019, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'India a Safe Haven for Persecuted Minorities': Maldives Speaker Calls Citizenship Issue an 'Internal Matter'
File photo of Maldives Paliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed (Reuters)

New Delhi: The amended Citizenship Act is an internal matter of India, Maldives' Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed said on Friday, noting that the country has always been a safe haven for persecuted minorities.

The former president of Maldives, who is leading a parliamentary delegation to India, raised three key issues plaguing the island nation - the Islamic State, debt trap of China and climate change.

Responding to a question on Maldives' stand on the amended Citizenship Act, Nasheed said it is India's internal matter.

"I have complete trust in Indian democracy and whatever comes out from the process would be what majority of people from India want. It is india's internal matter. India is one of the safe haven for persecuted minority communities," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram