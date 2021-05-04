India Accounts for 53% of Covid Cases Reported Across the World in Last 24 Hours: 10 Points

India on Tuesday breached the 2-crore mark by registering 3.57 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases and over 3,400 deaths. With this India now accounts for 53% of the new cases and 33% of the death cases reported in the last 24 hours in the world.

India on Tuesday observed a dip in the number of Covid cases for the third consecutive day after crossing the grim milestone of over 4 lakh cases on Saturday. The tally of new Covid cases saw a slight dip from Monday’s 3.68 lakh. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 34,47,133. Notably, India now accounts for 53% of the new cases and 33% of the death cases reported in the last 24 hours in the world. The top five states which have registered the maximum cases over the past 24 hours are Maharashtra with 48,621 cases, followed by Karnataka with 44,438 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 29,052 cases, Kerala with 26,011 cases, and Tamil Nadu with 20,952 cases. For the first time in the last 30 days, Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped below 50,000 to 48,621 on Monday, taking the tally to 47,71,022. India’s average of Covid-19 cases per day has soared from over 65,000 on April 1 to about 3,70,000, and deaths per day have officially gone from over 300 to more than 3,000 in April, India Today reported. Meanwhile, PM Modi on Monday said that the final year MBBS students and BSc GNM-qualified nurses can be deployed for Covid duties, and added that the medical personnel completing 100 days of Covid duties will be given priority in government recruitments. Drug major Pfizer on Monday said it was in talks with the government to seek approval for its Covid-19 vaccine, adding that while an application to register its vaccine was submitted months ago, it has not been done yet. Expressing concern over the rapid spurt in Covid cases in India, America’s top public health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday recommended a nationwide lockdown, massive vaccination drive, and the construction of a large number of makeshift hospitals. As per sources, more people have received the second dose (8.7 lakh) than the first dose (8.38 lakh) yesterday. 2.15 lakh in the age group 18-44 years received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose in 12 States/UTs. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,228,988, followed by India, Brazil, France, and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,613,415, followed by Brazil (414,123) and the US (361,019).

Here are 10 points on the ongoing Covid situation:

