India Adds 39,361 Covid-19 Fresh Cases, 416 Fatalities

With 39,361 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,14,11,262, while the daily positivity was recorded above three per cent after 35 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,20,967 with 416 fresh fatalities.

The active cases have increased to 4,11,189 and comprise 1.31 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. An increase of 2,977 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 11,54,444 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 45,74,44,011. The daily positivity rate has increased to 3.41 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.31 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,05, 79,106 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 43.51 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. The 416 new fatalities include 123 from Maharashtra, 67 from Odisha and 66 from Kerala. A total of 4,20,967 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,31,552 from Maharashtra, 36,374 from Karnataka, 33,911 from Tamil Nadu, 25,043 from Delhi, 22,750 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,073 from West Bengal. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here