India Administered More Covid Vaccine Doses in Last 10 Days Than All of May

With more than 8.45 crore doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines administered in the last 10 days, India has surpassed the total number of vaccinations done in May, Union Health Ministry data showed.

The number of vaccines administered across the country was also close to that from all of April 2021 (8.98 crore), data showed.

Data from the Ministry of Health analysed by CNN-News18 showed that the number of vaccine shots given in the last 10 days was 40 per cent more than in May when 6.11 crore doses were administered.

To date 70.75 crore Covid-19 vaccine shots have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive that began on January 16. While the first people to be vaccinated were frontline workers, the second phase saw those above 60 of age getting vaccinated. While the drive was slow initially, it has picked up in the last few weeks amid the fears of the third wave.

ALSO READ | High Humidity Linked to Spike in Covid-19 Cases in Pune, Mumbai & Delhi: IITM Study

In August, India administered 18.38 crore vaccine doses, more than thrice the numbers from May, when India expanded its anti-Covid vaccination drive to include all adults above 18. In May, India vaccinated 6.11 crore people. In June this number was 11.95 crore, while in July, 13.45 crore people were given the shots.

In August, India broke several records. At least twice – on August 27 and August 31 — the country administrated more than one crore vaccine doses. On September 7, India vaccinated 1.13 crore people.

Also, the journey of the last 10 crore doses – from 60 crore to 70 crore – was completed in just 13 days. It was the fastest pace at which the country provided 10 crore jabs. Earlier, it took 19 days (from 50 to 60 crore vaccination). India touched the milestone of the first 10 crore doses in 85 days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here