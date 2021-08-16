India Administers Record 86.29 Lakh Vaccines, Highest Daily Coverage in Nearly Two Months

India on Monday administered record 86.29 lakh vaccines, the highest daily coverage after June 21 when the Centre’s new vaccination policy was rolled out and 88.09 lakh people received the jab. Under its new policy, the Centre had started providing vaccines free of charge to all above 18 and took back control of vaccination from states.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 55 crore, the Union Health Ministry said earlier in the day. “In record-breaking progress, India administers 55 crore #COVID19 vaccines. Let’s strengthen India’s fight against Coronavirus Let’s get vaccinated," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet on Monday afternoon.

Over 55 lakh doses of the vaccine were administered on Monday, as per the 7 pm provisional report. The ministry said 31,44,650 first doses and 5,22,629 second doses were administered in the 18-44 age group on Monday.

Five states — Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh — have administered more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here