English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At Vibrant Gujarat Summit, PM Modi Says India Aims 'Top 50' Rank in Ease of Business Next Year
The country's ranking has jumped 75 places in the World Bank's ease of doing business rankings and is now ranked at 77 on the list.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 9th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. (Image : ANI)
Loading...
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is aiming at being in the list of top 50 countries in ease of doing business by next year.
The country's ranking has jumped 75 places in the World Bank's ease of doing business rankings, Modi said. India is now ranked 77th in the list.
"I have asked my team to work harder so that India is in the 'Top 50' list in ease of doing business next year," Modi said in his inaugural address at the 9th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit here.
Modi said his government is focused on removing the barriers which were preventing the country from achieving its potential and will continue with the pace of reforms and deregulation.
The administration has worked with a focus to reduce government and enhance governance, with the mantra of 'reform, perform, transform and further perform', Modi said.
With an average growth rate at 7.3 per cent per year in the last four years, GDP expansion has been the highest since 1991, Modi said.
The Vibrant Gujarat Summit was conceptualised in 2003 by Modi who was then Gujarat chief minister to re-establish the state as a preferred investment destination within India.
The event has evolved into a platform for brainstorming on agendas of global socio-economic development, in addition to being a facilitator for knowledge sharing and forging effective partnerships.
The country's ranking has jumped 75 places in the World Bank's ease of doing business rankings, Modi said. India is now ranked 77th in the list.
"I have asked my team to work harder so that India is in the 'Top 50' list in ease of doing business next year," Modi said in his inaugural address at the 9th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit here.
Modi said his government is focused on removing the barriers which were preventing the country from achieving its potential and will continue with the pace of reforms and deregulation.
The administration has worked with a focus to reduce government and enhance governance, with the mantra of 'reform, perform, transform and further perform', Modi said.
With an average growth rate at 7.3 per cent per year in the last four years, GDP expansion has been the highest since 1991, Modi said.
The Vibrant Gujarat Summit was conceptualised in 2003 by Modi who was then Gujarat chief minister to re-establish the state as a preferred investment destination within India.
The event has evolved into a platform for brainstorming on agendas of global socio-economic development, in addition to being a facilitator for knowledge sharing and forging effective partnerships.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Honest Opinion Stinks, But That Doesn't Stop Me to Say It: Sonu Nigam
- Secret to Male Sexual Stamina is Veggies? PETA's New Ad on 'Toxic Masculinity' is a Total Facepalm
- Rakhi's Boyfriend Deepak Kalal Beaten Up on Cam, Cops to Reach Out to YouTube for Video's Authenticity
- RJ Kareena Kapoor Slays Denim-on-denim Look for Ishq FM
- Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results