India Allows Export of Onions Stranded at Ports in Transit to All Countries: Sources

India on Friday allowed export of onions lying stranded in ports across the country for transit to all countries including Bangladesh, government sources said.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) sources had earlier said that onion-filled trucks and containers stranded at ports in the wake of the Centre's export ban of the vegetable, might be given clearance as part of partial relaxation. DGFT was understood to have communicated to the Customs Department to give the go-ahead to cargo that have arrived at the port, but not to ones which are in transit, they said.

However, there was some confusion among the exporters on the relaxation and its grounds. "We are unsure whether all the cargo that have reached the ports would be allowed for export or only those which had received Let Export Order (LEO)," a trader said.

LEO is the last step in the list of compliance requirements required to export goods out of India. "There are 500-600 trucks stuck at the land borders,"a Malhadipur Exporters' Association official had told .

Land ports of Gojadanga and Petrapole in North 24Parganas District also reported stranded, onion-filled trucks, the officials said. The Centre on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect, a move aimed at increasing availability and curbing prices of the commodity in the domestic market.