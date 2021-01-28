India Among Most Successful Nation in Saving Lives During Covid: PM Modi at Davos Summit

Addressing the World Economic Forum’s online Davos Agenda Summit, Prime Minister Modi lauded India's efforts at containing Covid-19 and said India has beaten all odds to battle the pandemic.

He further went on to say that India has developed two coronavirus vaccines so far which have been exported to over 150 countries and assured that the world would see many more Made in India vaccines in the coming days.

Talking about the challenges faced with the onset of the pandemic, PM said,

“When Covid-19 arrived, India had its share of problems. At the beginning of last year, several experts and organizations had made several predictions that India would be most affected by the pandemic. Someone had even said that 700-800 million would be infected and someone had said that over two million Indians would die from the pandemic. Looking at the condition of countries with better health infrastructure, the world was right in worrying about us. India, however, took a proactive public participation approach and developed Covid-specific health infrastructure and trained its resources to fight Covid,” the PM said.

He also went on to talk about the world’s largest vaccination drive started by India where it inoculated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers in just 12 days.

“In next some months, we will achieve our target of vaccinating 300 million elderly people and people with comorbidities,” the PM said with certainy.

Hailing India's pandemic response, Modi said the country has transformed the fight against coronavirus into people's movement.

"Today India is among most successful in saving lives."

Also read: PM Modi Pays Tributes to Freedom Fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on His Birth Anniversary

On the economic front, the PM said that even during the coronavirus induced lockdowns, India continued its economic activities and created employment opportunities.

“India has stressed a lot on reforms and incentive-based stimulus in recent times. Even during Covid, India has paced structural reforms in all sectors. These reforms are being supported by PLI-schemes,” the PM said.

He also took this opportunity to talk about the Atmanirbhar Abhiyan. He said that the Abhiyan is committed to global good and supply chain, adding that the country has the capacity, capability, and reliability to strengthen the global supply chain.

"Indian government has taken major steps to spur manufacturing. corporate tax was brought down to 15 percent for new manufacturing units, GST rates have been reduced. The tax structure has been simplified Through GST and faceless assessment and Labour laws have been reformed," said Modi.

The prime minister said India guided the world on how traditional medicine (Ayurveda) could help in improving immunity.

“Today, India is sending its vaccine to several countries and is helping in developing the infrastructure for successful vaccination, thus saving lives of citizens of other countries,”“India’s upcoming vaccines will help other countries at a swifter pace to fight the pandemic,” he added.

The IMF expects a growth rate of 11.5 percent in the next financial year before slowing to 6.8 percent in 2022-23, making India regain the tag of the fastest-growing large economy in the world in both years.