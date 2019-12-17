Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

India and Argentina Celebrate 70 Years of Bilateral Relations

On the occasion of 70 years of its bilateral relations, Argentinia is promoting Yerba Mate tea, some exotic sweets and fruits and wine in Delhi.

News18.com

Updated:December 17, 2019, 7:23 PM IST
India and Argentina Celebrate 70 Years of Bilateral Relations
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentina's President Mauricio Macri. (Image : Reuters)

From youths donning Ernesto 'Che' Guevara shirts to a throbbing admiration for Lionel Andres Messi, many aspects of Argentina's culture has found its way to India. And now on the occasion of 70 years of its bilateral relations, Argentinia is promoting Yerba Mate tea, some exotic sweets and fruits and wine in Delhi.

Yerba mate, a typically Argentinan beverage, is derived from the Yerba plant, which is also used for medicinal purposes. But it is mainly consumed as a beverage as it consists of caffeine.

Argentina consists of a diverse geography spanning mountains and wetlands. Its famed Andes mountains aren't just a haven for mountaineers and globe trotters, but provide the perfect climate for vineyards. Among the many wine tasting tours Argentina has to offer, the ones in Mendoza are the most popular.

The South American country also has rich culture ad art form. In fact, this is where tango was born in 1880.

Another point of convergence between the two countries has been over polo. It is a little known fact that after the British introduced polo in India they also introduced it in Argentina.

