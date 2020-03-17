Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

India and Bangladesh Have Created a Golden Chapter of Mutual Relations, Says PM Modi

In a video message on the birth centenary celebrations of Mujibur Rahman, popularly called 'Bangabandhu', the PM said he was happy that in the last five-six years, India and Bangladesh have created a golden chapter of mutual relations.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 8:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India and Bangladesh Have Created a Golden Chapter of Mutual Relations, Says PM Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for pulling Bangladesh out of devastation, saying he devoted his every moment to create a positive and progressive society.

In his video message to mark the birth centenary celebrations of Mujibur Rahman, popularly called 'Bangabandhu', the prime minister said he was happy that in the last five-six years, India and Bangladesh have created a golden chapter of mutual relations.

The year-long celebrations were scheduled to open amid massive festivities at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka on Wednesday and was expected to be attended by several foreign dignitaries, including Modi.

But the celebrations were curtailed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram