India and Bangladesh Have Created a Golden Chapter of Mutual Relations, Says PM Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for pulling Bangladesh out of devastation, saying he devoted his every moment to create a positive and progressive society.
In his video message to mark the birth centenary celebrations of Mujibur Rahman, popularly called 'Bangabandhu', the prime minister said he was happy that in the last five-six years, India and Bangladesh have created a golden chapter of mutual relations.
The year-long celebrations were scheduled to open amid massive festivities at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka on Wednesday and was expected to be attended by several foreign dignitaries, including Modi.
But the celebrations were curtailed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
