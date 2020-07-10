India and China Agree on Complete Disengagement of Troops from Eastern Ladakh, Says Centre

India and China on Friday held a fresh round of diplomatic talks on the border row in eastern Ladakh and reaffirmed to ensure "complete disengagement" of the troops in the region for "full restoration" of peace and tranquility along Line of Actual Control.



The Ministry of External Affairs said the talks were held under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).



It said the two sides reaffirmed to ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC for "full restoration" of peace and tranquility in the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols.



"They also agreed that for the overall development of bilateral relations it was essential to maintain enduring peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the MEA said in a statement.



The Indian delegation at the online talks was led by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs while the Chinese side was headed by the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department in China's foreign ministry.



"They reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas including the progress made in ongoing disengagement process along the LAC in the Western Sector," the MEA said. It said both sides agreed that it was necessary to sincerely implement the understandings reached between senior commanders.



The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last eight weeks. The tension escalated manifold after a violent clash in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.



In the last five days, Chinese military has withdrawn troops from three friction points in line with a disengagement understanding with Indian Army.



Both sides have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks in the last few weeks to ease tension in the region.