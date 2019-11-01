India and Germany Need to Strengthen Counter-terror Cooperation, Says President Ram Nath Kovind
Welcoming German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is on a two-day visit to India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kovind said both countries are rightful claimants to a permanent membership of a reformed UN Security Council.
President Ram Nath Kovind meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday. (Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
New Delhi: Underlining that Indo-German relations are progressing well, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said both countries need to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism and coordinate their positions at meetings of the Financial Action Task Force, an intergovernmental organisation to combat money laundering.
Welcoming German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is on a two-day visit to India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kovind said both countries are rightful claimants to a permanent membership of a reformed UN Security Council.
"In this regard, our cooperation as part of G-4 is important," he said.
Kovind said that given strong commercial ties with Germany, India considers its support important in mobilizing efforts within the European Union for early resumption and conclusion of a balanced EU-India Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement.
"This will not only send a strong positive signal to business communities on both sides but will also boost India-Germany bilateral trade and technology collaboration," he said.
The President said both countries should work together to strengthen multi-lateralism and a multi-polar world order.
"Terrorism is a global threat that must be fought jointly by the world community and terrorist safe havens eliminated in every part of the world. India and Germany need to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism as well as coordinate their positions at the Financial Action Task Force meetings," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Gurjit Kaur Brace Leads Indian Women to Crushing 5-1 Win Over USA
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 31 Written Updates: Fight to Enter Finale is On
- Sourav Ganguly's Viral Selfie at B'luru Airport Proves That He'll Always Be the 'Prince of Cricket'
- Pegasus Spyware Explained: How it Can Easily Take Over Your Phone With Just a Missed Call
- Woman Dresses up in Trash Bags to Look Like Game of Thrones Season 8, 'Wins' Halloween