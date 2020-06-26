India and Germany Resolve to Boost Cooperation in Combating Coronavirus pandemic

India and Germany on Friday vowed to boost cooperation in dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply of medicines, equipment and technology.

India and Germany held virtual Foreign Secretary level consultations with Harsh Vardhan Shringla and his German counterpart Miguel Berger discussing bilateral cooperation in various areas. They exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

"The two sides took stock of the extensive cooperation in addressing the challenges of COVID-19, including supply of medicines, equipment and technology," the MEA said.

They agreed to advance the various areas of bilateral cooperation and initiate consultations in the context of India's upcoming membership of the UN Security Council (2021-22) and G20 Presidency (2022), and Germany's present membership of the UN Security Council and forthcoming Presidency of the European Union, it said.