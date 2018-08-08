English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
India and Pakistan Would Have Remained United if Jinnah Had Become PM: Dalai Lama
His statement came in response to a question by a student who asked him about how one could avoid making mistakes. Citing Nehru’s example, he said that ‘mistakes do happen’.
File photo of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: India and Pakistan would have remained united had Jinnah been made the prime minister instead of Jawaharlal Nehru, Dalai Lama said on Wednesday at a student interaction at Goa Institute of Management.
According to The Indian Express, the Tibetan spiritual leader said that Mahatma Gandhi wanted Jinnah to become the PM, but Nehru did not agree.
His statement came in response to a question by a student who asked him about how one could avoid making mistakes. Citing Nehru’s example, he said that ‘mistakes do happen’.
“He (Nehru) was self-centred. He said, ‘I wanted to be prime minister’. India Pakistan would have been united (if Jinnah was made prime minister),” the leader was quoted as saying.
He added that Nehru was very experienced ‘but mistakes do happen’.
Also Watch
According to The Indian Express, the Tibetan spiritual leader said that Mahatma Gandhi wanted Jinnah to become the PM, but Nehru did not agree.
His statement came in response to a question by a student who asked him about how one could avoid making mistakes. Citing Nehru’s example, he said that ‘mistakes do happen’.
“He (Nehru) was self-centred. He said, ‘I wanted to be prime minister’. India Pakistan would have been united (if Jinnah was made prime minister),” the leader was quoted as saying.
He added that Nehru was very experienced ‘but mistakes do happen’.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Pradhan: Ishant Sharma, the Lizard That Adapted to Survive a Hurricane
- Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana All Set to Make Her Acting Debut in Bollywood?
- Australia Ball-tampering Bans a 'Beneficial Shock' to World Cricket: Ponting
- Jasprit Bumrah Out of Contention for Lord's Test
- Monsoon 2018 New Car Deals and Discounts in August - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...