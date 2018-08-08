GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
India and Pakistan Would Have Remained United if Jinnah Had Become PM: Dalai Lama

His statement came in response to a question by a student who asked him about how one could avoid making mistakes. Citing Nehru’s example, he said that ‘mistakes do happen’.

Updated:August 8, 2018, 2:09 PM IST
India and Pakistan Would Have Remained United if Jinnah Had Become PM: Dalai Lama
File photo of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: India and Pakistan would have remained united had Jinnah been made the prime minister instead of Jawaharlal Nehru, Dalai Lama said on Wednesday at a student interaction at Goa Institute of Management.

According to The Indian Express, the Tibetan spiritual leader said that Mahatma Gandhi wanted Jinnah to become the PM, but Nehru did not agree.

His statement came in response to a question by a student who asked him about how one could avoid making mistakes. Citing Nehru’s example, he said that ‘mistakes do happen’.

“He (Nehru) was self-centred. He said, ‘I wanted to be prime minister’. India Pakistan would have been united (if Jinnah was made prime minister),” the leader was quoted as saying.

He added that Nehru was very experienced ‘but mistakes do happen’.

