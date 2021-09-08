India and Portugal Ink Pact on Recruitment of Indian Workers

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of an agreement between India and Portugal on the recruitment of Indian citizens to work in that European country. The agreement would set an institutional mechanism for partnership and cooperation between India and Portugal on sending and accepting Indian workers, an official statement said.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of an agreement on the recruitment of Indian citizens to work in the Portuguese Republic between the government of India and the government of Portugal, it said. Under this agreement, a joint committee will be set up to follow up the implementation of the same.

Signing this agreement with Portugal will add a new destination for Indian migrant workers in an EU member nation, especially in the context of many Indian workers who have returned to India following the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said, adding that it will provide new opportunities for skilled Indian workers and professionals. With the conclusion of this agreement, Portugal and India will have a formal arrangement for recruitment of Indian workers, the statement said. It said Indian workers would have enhanced job opportunities to work in Portugal and the government-to-government mechanism proposed in the agreement will ensure that the movement of workers happens smoothly with the maximum support from both sides.

