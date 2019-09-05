Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

India and Russia Should Take Inspiration from Gandhi-Tolstoy Friendship, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said India and Russia should jointly work towards its shared region and also for a stable and secure future of the world.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India and Russia Should Take Inspiration from Gandhi-Tolstoy Friendship, Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with the Russian President Vladimir Putin on his two-day visit, at Vladivostok, in Russia on Wednesday, (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Russian writer-philosopher Leo Tolstoy and Mahatma Gandhi had an "indelible effect" on each other and urged the two nations to take inspiration from them to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Speaking at the plenary session of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum here, Modi said India and Russia should be a bigger stakeholder in each other's development.

"This year entire world is observing Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. Tolstoy and Gandhi had a indelible effect on each other. Let India and Russia make their ties more significant by taking inspiration from it. Let both the nations become a bigger stakeholder in each other's development," Modi said.

He said India and Russia should jointly work towards its shared region and also for a stable and secure future of the world.

"Let's work together for our shared region and towards a stable and secure future of the world. This would be a new beginning of our partnership," he said.

Gandhi was profoundly inspired and influenced by Russian writer-philosopher Tolstoy. Though they never met personally in their life-time, both shared a unique bond and exchanged ideas through letters.

In his autobiography, Gandhi has written how Tolstoy's book, 'The Kingdom of God is Within You', which he read on October 1, 1904, during a train journey from Johannesburg to Durban in South Africa, changed his life.

He was so deeply impressed with the book that he wrote a letter to Tolstoy on October 1, 1909, and maintained correspondence with him thereafter.

The book, Gandhi wrote, made a deeper impression on him and opened his vision to the infinite possibilities of universal love.

The correspondence between Tolstoy and Gandhi became epoch-making in the golden chapter of the Indo-Russian relations.

The Russian Government on Wednesday announced that it will launch a special stamp to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

Modi, who arrived in Russia on a two-day visit on Wednesday, is the first Indian prime minister to visit the Russian Far East Region.

He participated in the 20th India-Russia annual summit with President Vladimir Putin.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Putin and the two signed 15 agreements, MoUs to strengthen bilateral ties.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram