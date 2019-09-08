Take the pledge to vote

India Announces $ 1 Million Disaster Relief Aid for Bahamas As Hurricane Dorian Causes Destruction

The death toll from the calamity has risen to over 40, even as search and rescue teams are still trying to reach out to Bahamian communities isolated by floodwaters and debris in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
India Announces $ 1 Million Disaster Relief Aid for Bahamas As Hurricane Dorian Causes Destruction
The lounger in which Virginia Mosvold was rescued from her home in Ol' Freetown Farm, flooded by the waters of Hurricane Dorian, lays abandoned on the side of the road on the outskirts of Freeport, Bahamas. Rescue crews in the Bahamas fanned out across a blasted landscape of smashed and flooded homes trying to reach drenched and stunned victims of Hurricane Dorian and take the full measure of the disaster. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: India on Sunday announced a humanitarian assistance of USD 1 million to help people in The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India stands in solidarity with that country in this difficult time.

According to reports, the death toll from the calamity has risen to over 40 and is likely to increase even more, even as search and rescue teams are still trying to reach out to Bahamian communities isolated by floodwaters and debris in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

