India Announces $ 1 Million Disaster Relief Aid for Bahamas As Hurricane Dorian Causes Destruction

New Delhi: India on Sunday announced a humanitarian assistance of USD 1 million to help people in The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India stands in solidarity with that country in this difficult time.

We are saddened by the large scale destruction caused in The Bahamas by Hurricane #Dorian. In solidarity with the friendly people of The #Bahamas in this difficult moment , the Government of India is extending an immediate disaster relief of $ 1 million. — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 8, 2019

According to reports, the death toll from the calamity has risen to over 40 and is likely to increase even more, even as search and rescue teams are still trying to reach out to Bahamian communities isolated by floodwaters and debris in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

