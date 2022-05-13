India Announces State Mourning on Saturday Following Demise of UAE President; PM Modi Expresses Grief

India announced one day of state mourning on Saturday following the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to a communication issued by the Union Home Ministry to all states and union territories on Friday, as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on May 14 throughout the country.

On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment, the communication said. Sheikh Khalifa, ailing for a long time, passed away on Friday. He was 73.

Expressing grief over the death of Sheikh Khalifa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was a great statesman and visionary leader under whom relations between the two countries prospered. The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE, Modi tweeted.

I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and visonary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE. May his soul rest in peace.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2022

He was the eldest son of the UAE's founder President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He served as the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi from November 3, 2004.

He was elected to succeed his father who served as the UAE's first president from 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.

