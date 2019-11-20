Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

India Announces Visa Exemption for Foreigners Seeking Medical Treatment

The exemption has been given to foreigners from getting their primary visa converted into medical visa for obtaining indoor treatment up to 180 days for seeking admission in a hospital, said the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India Announces Visa Exemption for Foreigners Seeking Medical Treatment
Representative Image (Reuters).

Dubai: India has announced a slew of exemptions for foreigners seeking medical treatment in India following the implementation of a liberalised medical visa policy, the Consulate General of India here has said.

According to a statement released by the Consulate General of India in Dubai, exemption has been given to foreigners from getting their primary visa converted into medical visa for obtaining indoor treatment up to 180 days for seeking admission in a hospital owing to illness.

"A foreigner suffering from a minor medical condition which needs only OPD consultation/ treatment may take treatment at any hospital/ treatment center on his/her primary visa, the statement said.

"In case of illness which requires indoor medical treatment of less than 180 days or the stay stipulation period, if any, stipulated on his/her primary visa or the duration of his/ her primary visa, whichever is earlier, a foreigner (other than a Pakistani national) is permitted to take such indoor medical treatment subject to the following conditions, it said.

According to the Consulate, the hospital/ treatment center authorities concerned shall furnish the details of the foreigner in a prescribed format along with the details of the indoor medical treatment to be taken by the foreigner, duly certified by the treating doctor to the

Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) concerned within 24 hours after the admission of the foreigner in the hospital/ treatment center for such indoor medical treatment.

The indoor medical treatment may also cover treatment for diseases, if any, which the foreigner may have been suffering even before his/ her entry into India but which has come to the notice of the treating doctor during the medical diagnosis necessitating indoor medical treatment in the hospital/ treatment center, said the statement.

Treatment of diseases which require organ transplant shall however be permitted only on a Medical Visa.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram