India Announces Visa Exemption for Foreigners Seeking Medical Treatment

Dubai: India has announced a slew of exemptions for foreigners seeking medical treatment in India following the implementation of a liberalised medical visa policy, the Consulate General of India here has said.

According to a statement released by the Consulate General of India in Dubai, exemption has been given to foreigners from getting their primary visa converted into medical visa for obtaining indoor treatment up to 180 days for seeking admission in a hospital owing to illness.

"A foreigner suffering from a minor medical condition which needs only OPD consultation/ treatment may take treatment at any hospital/ treatment center on his/her primary visa, the statement said.

"In case of illness which requires indoor medical treatment of less than 180 days or the stay stipulation period, if any, stipulated on his/her primary visa or the duration of his/ her primary visa, whichever is earlier, a foreigner (other than a Pakistani national) is permitted to take such indoor medical treatment subject to the following conditions, it said.

According to the Consulate, the hospital/ treatment center authorities concerned shall furnish the details of the foreigner in a prescribed format along with the details of the indoor medical treatment to be taken by the foreigner, duly certified by the treating doctor to the

Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) concerned within 24 hours after the admission of the foreigner in the hospital/ treatment center for such indoor medical treatment.

The indoor medical treatment may also cover treatment for diseases, if any, which the foreigner may have been suffering even before his/ her entry into India but which has come to the notice of the treating doctor during the medical diagnosis necessitating indoor medical treatment in the hospital/ treatment center, said the statement.

Treatment of diseases which require organ transplant shall however be permitted only on a Medical Visa.

