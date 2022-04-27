India Approves Opening of New Diplomatic Mission in Lithuania

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to open a new Indian mission in Lithuania in 2022 in a bid to deepen political relations and strategic cooperation and enable growth of bilateral trade with the Baltic country.

“The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded approval to the opening of a new Indian mission in Lithuania in 2022. Opening of the Indian mission in Lithuania will help expand India’s diplomatic footprint, deepen political relations and strategic cooperation, enable the growth of bilateral trade, investment and economic engagements and facilitate stronger people-to-people contacts, allow for more sustained political outreach in multilateral fora and help garner support for India’s foreign policy objectives," the official statement said.

The decision to open an embassy in Lithuania is part of the government’s forward-looking step in pursuit of its national priority of growth and development or ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ initiative. Enhancement of India’s diplomatic presence in Lithuania will provide market access for companies and bolster exports of goods and services.

“This would have a direct impact in augmenting domestic production and employment in line with our goal of a self-reliant India," it added.

