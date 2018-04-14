English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Asks All Parties to Exercise Restraint in Syria
The External Affairs Ministry said India has taken note of the air strikes in Syria and was closely following the situation.
The Damascus sky lights up missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: As the US, the UK and France launched air strikes in Syria targeting chemical weapons facilities, India on Saturday urged all parties concerned to show restraint and avoid any further escalation in the war-torn country.
"We have taken note of the recent strikes in Syria. India is closely following the situation. The alleged use of chemical weapons, if true, is deplorable. We call for an impartial and objective investigation by the OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) to establish the facts," Spokesperson in the External Affairs Ministry Raveesh Kumar said.
The air strikes by the US, UK and France came in response to a suspected chemical attack on the town of Douma in Syria last week which killed dozens.
Kumar said, "In the meantime, we urge all Parties to show restraint and to avoid any further escalation in the situation. The matter should be resolved through dialogue and negotiations, and on the basis of the principles of the UN Charter and in accordance with international law."
He said India hoped that the long-drawn suffering of the people of Syria would come to an end soon.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
