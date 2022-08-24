India Asks Russia to Give Access to IS Bomber Who Was Planning to Kill Nupur Sharma

Indian security agencies have sent a questionnaire to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) seeking to know the motive of IS bomber who was detained in Russia for planning to carry out a suicide attack against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Mohammad, top sources have told CNN-News18.

The Indian security agencies have asked Russia’s FSB for access to Uzbek national Azamov who underwent training in Turkey to carry out the attack in India.

Sources said the Indian security agencies also want to know who was Azamov’s actual target, on whose behalf he was planning to carry out the attack, and who was funding his operation. The Indian agencies have said they feel without them questioning the IS bomber it would be difficult to understand his crime motive.

CNN-News18 has already reported that the Indian agencies received an alert from American and Russian agencies that two people wanted to enter India through Russia, Ankara or Istanbul to carry out a terror attack.

In a video of his interrogation released by the CPR on Monday, the terrorist, whose face was blurred, said he swore allegiance to the IS Emir in April 2022 and underwent special training, after which he flew to Russia, from where he was to travel to India. He reportedly revealed he was radicalised online and hadn’t met any ISIS leader. He said he was sent to Russia as part of the second leg of the operation.

“I was supposed to be given things there (in India) to commit a terrorist attack at the behest of the IS for insulting the Prophet Muhammad,” he said in broken Russian.

India was informed in July-end that two suicide bombers were ready to carry out a terrorist attack in India and they would come via Russia and their visa application would go to the Russian Embassy in Moscow or some other consulate in August, said sources. These details were also shared with Russia, which led to Azamov’s detention by the FSB, said sources.

According to the intelligence inputs received by the Indian agencies, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) held meetings across the country to break the backbone of the IS network. They started a continuous crackdown on the IS, and within two days, at least 35 places were raided and people were taken into custody.

“It has been established that a foreigner in the period from April to June 2022, while on the territory of the Republic of Turkey, was recruited by one of the leaders of the ITO ‘IS’ as a suicide bomber. His indoctrination was carried out remotely through the accounts of the messenger Telegram and during personal meetings in Istanbul by a representative of the terrorist organisation,” the Russian security agency statement said.

