India Assumes UN Security Council Presidency for August, to Focus on Maritime Security, Counterterrorism

India on Sunday assumed the rotating Presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of August. It has several important items on its agenda for the UN functioning under this period, especially focusing on areas of core interests.

“During our Presidency in August, India is organising three high-level signature meetings, focusing on our priority areas: maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism," India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, said in a video message from the Security Council.

“India will also be organising a solemn event in the memory of peacekeepers," he said.

The first working day of India’s Presidency will be Monday, August 2 when Tirumurti will hold a hybrid press briefing in the UN headquarters on the Council’s programme of work for the month.

The Council, he said, plans several important meetings, including those with representatives of Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, and other countries of the middle-east. Tirumurti will also provide a briefing for member states of the United Nations which are non-members of the Council on its work for the month, according to a schedule released by the UN.

“I’m confident that India’s Presidency will contribute to strengthen international peace and security further," Ambassador Tirumurti added.

India’s two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council began on January 1, 2021.The August presidency will be India’s first Presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

India thanked France, its immediate predecessor, which chaired the Security Council in July. Expressing happiness over India taking over the Security Council Presidency, the French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, said his country would work with India in tackling several issues faced by world.

“Delighted that India is today taking over #UNSC presidency from France. We are committed to working with India on strategic issues as maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism, and upholding a rules-based, multilateral system to face today’s many ongoing crises," Ambassador Lenain said in a tweet on Sunday.

India will again preside over the Council in December next year, the last month of its two-year tenure. During its Presidency, India will be organising high-level signature events in three major areas - maritime security, peacekeeping and counterterrorism.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here