1-min read

India at UN Asks Pak Leadership to Stop Terror Funding, Dismantle Terrorist Camps

Giving Pakistan a 10-point advice list, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission, Vimarsh Aryan asked it to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating in the country and territories under its control.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 5:39 PM IST
India at UN Asks Pak Leadership to Stop Terror Funding, Dismantle Terrorist Camps
MEA First Secretary Vimarsh Aryan speaks at the UNHRC in Geneva. (Image: ANI)

Geneva: India on Friday advised Pakistan's top leadership to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating from its soil and territories under its control while decrying Islamabad's efforts to derail the positive developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

India's statement came a week after the global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris decided to retain Pakistan in its 'Grey List' and warned the country of stern action if it fails to prosecute and penalise those involved in terror funding emanating from its jurisdiction.

Exercising the right of reply after Pakistan raised concerns over human rights in Jammu and Kashmir at the 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council here, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission Vimarsh Aryan said that the international community cannot be misled by Pakistani hysterical reactions at all global forums to malign India.

"The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is fast returning to normalcy despite serious attempts by Pakistan to derail the positive developments through its active support to terrorist groups and related entities," Aryan said.

Giving Pakistan a 10-point advice list, the Indian diplomat asked it to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating in the country and territories under its control.

"Stop public advocacy and support for terrorists by Pakistani leadership at the highest level, end illegal and forcible occupation and reverse the demographic changes in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and take structural reforms to develop a semblance of democracy in Pakistan," he said.

