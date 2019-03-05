English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Avenged Pulwama Terror Attack in 12 Days, US Took Much Longer to Get Osama: UP Minister
Laxmi Narain Chaudhary said Pakistan had to release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman due to a stern warning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his war to eliminate terrorism.
Chaudhary said the US took much longer to get Laden, but India with the air strike, took revenge within 12 days of the Pulwama attack.(Image: AFP)
Mathura: Uttar Pradesh minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary on Monday said India took revenge of the Pulwama incident within 12 days while it took much longer for the US to get al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden after the 9/11 terror attacks.
Chaudhary is the minister for minority welfare, wakf and culture in Uttar Pradesh.
"The world has appreciated the diplomacy and foreign policy of India," he said, adding that the day is not far when India would again become "vishwa (world) guru".
