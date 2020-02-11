Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
India-Bangladesh Have Agreed On Need for Expedited Repatriation of Rohingya Migrants: Home Ministry
The instructions also include capturing their biographic and biometric particulars, cancellation of fake Indian documents, and starting legal process.
The Home Ministry office at North Block in New Delhi.
New Delhi: India has discussed with Bangladesh at the highest level the issue of repatriation of Rohingya migrants and both the countries have agreed on the need to expedite their safe, speedy and sustainable return, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said there are reports of some Rohingya migrants indulging in illegal activities.
"The issue of repatriation of the Rohingyas has been discussed with Bangladesh authorities at the highest level wherein both the countries have agreed on the need to expedite their safe, speedy and sustainable repatriation to their homes in Myanmar," he said.
Rai said the central government has issued instructions from time to time to the state governments requesting them to sensitise the law enforcement and intelligence agencies for taking appropriate steps for identification of illegal migrants, and their restriction to specified locations as per provisions of law.
The instructions also include capturing their biographic and biometric particulars, cancellation of fake Indian documents, and starting legal process, including initiation of deportation proceedings as per the provisions of law.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Photographer Reveals What's up With Donald Trump's 'Controversial' Orange Tan Line
- 'Don't Be Jealous': Chahal’s Response to Rohit Sharma's Comment on Instagram Leaves Fans in Splits
- This Valentine's Day You Can Name a Cockroach After Your Ex and Watch it Get Eaten Alive
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title
- Police Charges Man and His 'Cutest Four-legged Accomplice' for Shoplifting in Florida