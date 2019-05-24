Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

India Bans Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh Terror Outfit

In a notification, the home ministry said the outfit has committed acts of terrorism, promoted acts of terrorism and has been engaged in radicalisation and recruitment of youths for terrorist activities in India.

PTI

Updated:May 24, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, also called as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan, has been declared as a banned terrorist organisation by the government, the Home Ministry said on Friday.

Therefore, the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan and all its manifestations have been inserted in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the notification said.

The listing under the First Schedule of the UAPA means the outfit is now a banned organisation in India, a home ministry official said.
