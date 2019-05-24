India Bans Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh Terror Outfit

The Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, also called as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan, has been declared as a banned terrorist organisation by the government, the Home Ministry said on Friday.In a notification, the home ministry said the outfit has committed acts of terrorism, promoted acts of terrorism and has been engaged in radicalisation and recruitment of youths for terrorist activities in India.Therefore, the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan and all its manifestations have been inserted in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the notification said.The listing under the First Schedule of the UAPA means the outfit is now a banned organisation in India, a home ministry official said.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)