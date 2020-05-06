Take the pledge to vote

India Bars Travel by OCI Card Holders Till Suspension of International Travel Remains in Force

For those people holding the OCI card who are already in India, it shall remain valid for their stay here for any length of time.

IANS

Updated:May 6, 2020, 11:20 AM IST
India Bars Travel by OCI Card Holders Till Suspension of International Travel Remains in Force
Image for representation. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

New Delhi: India has kept in abeyance multiple-entry, life-long visas given to Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card holders till international travel remains suspended, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday.

The order, however, said that card holders who are already in India can stay in the country for any length of time.

The ministry said that it has issued an order "specifying that the right of multiple entry life-long visa facility for visiting India for any purpose granted to persons registered as OCI cardholders would continue to be kept in abeyance till the prohibition on international air travel of passengers from/to India is lifted by the Government of India".

"Any foreign national holding an OCI card who intends to travel to India for compelling reasons during this period would have to contact the nearest Indian Mission," it said.

Further, in case of persons holding OCI card who are already in India, the OCI card shall remain valid for their stay in India for any length of time.

All existing visas granted to foreigners -- except those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN international organisations, employment and project categories -- shall remain suspended till prohibition on international air travel of passengers from and to India is lifted by the government, the order said.

Read full article
