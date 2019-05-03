Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India-based Photo Journalist Arrested by Sri Lanka Police for Trespassing

The journalist was temporarily at Colombo for the coverage of the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings that killed over 250 people and wounded nearly 500 others.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India-based Photo Journalist Arrested by Sri Lanka Police for Trespassing
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Colombo: An India-based photo journalist, who was in Sri Lanka to cover the aftermath of Easter Sunday bombings, was arrested by Sri Lankan police for alleged unauthorised entry into a school.

Siddiqui Ahamad Danish, who works for Reuters news agency and is based in New Delhi, was arrested when he allegedly attempted to forcibly enter a school in Negombo city to speak to its authorities.

He was arrested on the charges of unauthorised entry and was later remanded by the Negombo magistrate till May 15, police said.

According to local media reports, the journalist had attempted to enter the school to obtain information regarding a student killed in the bombing of St Sebastian's Church when parents who were at the school at the time alerted the police.

The journalist was temporarily here for the coverage of the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings that killed over 250 people and wounded nearly 500 others.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram