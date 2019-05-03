India-based Photo Journalist Arrested For Tresspassing in Sri Lanka Given Bail

An India-based photo journalist of Reuters news agency was given bail on Friday after he was arrested by Sri Lanka police for alleged unauthorised entry into a school, officials said.Siddiqui Ahamad Danish, who is based in New Delhi, was arrested on Thursday when he allegedly attempted to forcibly enter a school in Negombo city to speak to its authorities.He was later remanded by the Negombo magistrate till May 15, police said.Through a special motion filed on Friday, his lawyers pleaded bail for Danish. He was released on surety bail and was asked to appear in court on May 9.Danish was here doing for the coverage in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings that killed over 250 people and wounded nearly 500 others.The western coastal town of Negombo was rocked by a suicide attack at the St Sebastian's Church, in which over 93 people were killed.