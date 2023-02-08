'India has a great influence on ICC': Ex-PCB Lashes Out at BCCI Over Asia Cup 2023 Venue Row

The tussle between India and Pakistan over the conduct of the Asia Cup 2023 is getting fierce with every day. In the latest Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meet in Bahrain, India remained firm at its stance of not sending the team to Pakistan for the continental tournament. The venue is yet to be finalised but the statement has certainly left the neighbours furious.

According to reports, Pakistan has threatened of pulling out of the upcoming 50-over World Cup which is slated to be held in India. Amid the uproar, former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Khaled Mahmood opined that the International Cricket Council should have intervened. He further accused the global cricketing body of being under the influence of the BCCI.

“The world doesn’t run on ideology and principles; else ICC should show their power and tell India ‘who are you not to go and play Asia Cup in Pakistan?’ But India has a great influence on ICC,” Khaled said.

However, the ex-PCB chief also admitted that Pakistan must accept the proposal of hosting the tournament at a neutral venue as India’s absence might affect its viewership.

If We host Asia Cup without India and without their players, corporate sponsorship will all stop. The big money will stop. And it won’t be a glamorous tournament without them. It would be a weak tournament. We will also lose money,” Khaled added.

The tussle began last year when Jay Shah, ACC president, stated that India won’t be travelling to Pakistan. Though the PCB reacted with a strong-worded statement, the matter was expected to be resolved in the ACC meet on Saturday in Bahrain. However, there wasn’t any progress and the Asia Cup 2023 venue is yet to be finalised.

