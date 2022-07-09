India Becomes 68th Country to Join Interpol's Child Sexual Exploitation Database

India on Friday joined Interpol’s international child sexual exploitation (ICSE) database, allowing it to draw links between victims, abusers and crime scenes using audio-visual data. The CBI, India’s nodal agency for Interpol matters, joined the database making India the 68th country to connect to it, according to a statement from Interpol.

“The ICSE database uses video & image comparison to analyse child sexual abuse material and make connections between victims, abusers and places,” it said. An intelligence and investigative tool, the database allows specialised investigators to share information on cases of child sexual abuse.

Through the image and video comparison software, the investigators can nail down the criminals by identifying victims and places of crime. “The database avoids duplication of effort and saves precious time by letting investigators know whether a series of images have already been discovered or identified in another country, or whether it has similar features to other images,” according to Interpol.

Detectives in all 68 countries can exchange information and notes with their colleagues across the world. “digital, visual and audio content of photographs and videos, victim identification experts can retrieve clues, identify any overlap in cases and combine their efforts to locate victims of child sexual abuse,” the Interpol website said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.