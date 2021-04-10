India Becomes Fastest Nation to Administer 100 Million Anti-Covid Doses in 85 Days

India on Saturday became the fastest country to administer 100 million vaccines doses against coronavirus in 85 days, surpassing the US and China that accomplished the feat in 102 and 89 days, respectively. It has been administering around 30 lakh doses daily since April 1 when is the third phase of vaccination began across the nation. All people above the age of 45 years are now eligible to get a vaccine shot against cornavirus.

The milestone was achieved at a time when the government has directed all vaccine-administering centres — both public and private — to remain open on all days during April to expedite the inoculation process.

Here’s a list of nations administering vaccine doses in 85 days:

India – 100 million

USA – 92.09 million

China – 61.42 million

UK- 21.32 million

Turkey – 17.70 million

The Centre had also said that it will allow COVID vaccinations at workplaces in both government as well as private offices across the country. States and Union territories have been asked to prepare for a launch of the same by April 11 and ensure vaccine shots are available for employees above the age of 45 years.

The decision by the government on the matter was taken amid a huge demand to allow its access to all adults. It aims at making the coronavirus vaccine accessible to more people and quality-focused.

