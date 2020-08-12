INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

India-Bhutan Border Trade via Bengal Suspended Due to Covid-19 Lockdown in Himalayan Kingdom

Representative Image (Reuters)

Representative Image (Reuters)

The border gates between India's Jaigaon and Bhutan's Phuentsholing were closed after the total lockdown came into force in the neighbouring country on Tuesday, an Alipurduar district official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
Share this:

Trade across the India-Bhutan border through Jaigaon in West Bengal's Alipurduar district was suspended after a lockdown was imposed to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases in the Himalayan kingdom, an official said on Wednesday.

The border gates between India's Jaigaon and Bhutan's Phuentsholing were closed after the total lockdown came into

force in the neighbouring country on Tuesday, an Alipurduar district official said.

"Border trade through Jaigaon has stopped completely," he said.

Even though three districts of West Bengal -- Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong -- share a border with Bhutan, the major chunk of trade with the Himalayan kingdom takes place through the Jaigaon-Phuentsholing section.

Also Watch

Kamala Harris Becomes 1st American Of Indian Descent To Run For US Vice President | CNN News18

Jaigaon serves as a major gateway for Bhutan to the rest of India through Siliguri that lies around 150 km west of

the border town.

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 12, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
Next Story
Loading