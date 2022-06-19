India Blacklists 7 Bangladeshis for Radicalising Youths in Assam

In a big step for India, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) blacklisted Six religious leaders and a singer from Bangladesh for engaging in objectionable activities in Assam and other parts of the country.

The incident was brought to the fore by the Assam police who alleged that the religious preachers were involved in radicalising youths in the state. They said that the religious leaders came to India on Tourist or Medical visas but under its cover were engaging in religious preaching and radicalising youths. This revelation came while the state police were investigating the Ansarullah Bangla Team (Ansarullah Islam) case.

The singer namely Munia Moon had also violated the tourist visa rules, the police alleged. The other six were identified as Jallaluddin Usmani, Ahmed Hossain, Abu Taher, Mohammed Jakaria, Khawaja Badruddoza Haider, Hazrat Maulana Mufti Rofiqul.

The findings were then sent to the MHA and the MEA in the form of a report, who then took the necessary steps.

At present, their visas had also been cancelled after the Assam government took up their issue with the Centre citing intelligence reports, officials told The Hindu.

“A person who comes with a tourist visa cannot participate in religious and political programmes or business activities. These entail a multipurpose visa,” a Home Department official was quoted telling The Hindu.

All seven were found guilty of illegally entering India. Two local people and a driver were also detained for facilitating their “illegal entry”.

