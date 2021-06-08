India Breathes Easy After 63 Days as Daily Covid-19 Tally Falls Below 1 Lakh | 10 Points

In news that could bring some cheer, India on Tuesday reported 86,498 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest in 66 days, government data showed. The daily positivity rate stood at 4.62 per cent. This is the first time in two months that India’s tally has gone below the one-lakh mark.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst Covid-hit state. It is followed by four southern states: Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh. Several parts of India have begun the process of cautiously resuming activities stopped two months ago when the coronavirus cases began its deadly surge in the second wave. The ‘unlocking’ comes as Covid cases have seen a steady fall in recent weeks.

In a national address on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government would take back control of the vaccination drive from the states and provide vaccines free of charge to all above 18 from June 21.

Here are the top 10 points on the coronavirus crisis in India:

• 86,498 new cases reported in last 24 hours, lowest in 66 days

• India’s active caseload further declines to 13,03,702

• Active cases decrease by 97,907 in last 24 hours

• 2,73,41,462 total recoveries across the country so far

• 1,82,282 patients recovered during last 24 hours

• Recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 26th consecutive day.

• Recovery Rate increases to 94.29%

• Daily positivity rate at 4.62%, less than 10% for 15 consecutive days

• Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 36.8 crore total tests conducted

• 23.61 crore vaccine doses administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive

